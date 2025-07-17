Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indians opt for skill-based, learning-led holidays over leisure trips

Indians opt for skill-based, learning-led holidays over leisure trips

Travel firms see rising demand for immersive, skill-based trips abroad and within India, as tourists seek meaning, achievements and certifications from their holidays

The author (second from right) with his fellow travellers
premium

Domestically, travellers are opting for Indian heritage and wellness learning experiences, with yoga emerging as one of the most prominent learning experiences in Rishikesh.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian travellers are now seeking skill-based, learning-led holidays driven by their aim to add meaning to their trips, resulting in travel operators offering customised packages to mix leisure travel with various courses.
 
According to Cox and Kings, this segment is expected to grow annually by 15 to 20 per cent over the next three to five years. These types of trips generally range from 10 to 12 days to over a month. Learning-led tourism is still a niche segment, but travel companies like EaseMyTrip and Cox and Kings have increasingly seen travellers seeking learning-based tourism in 2025. On the other
Topics : global travel industry Indian travellers tourism sector yoga
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon