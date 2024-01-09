Indigo second in the world's top 20 airlines in growth of passenger seats

In what has been a good year for Indian aviation, Indigo was the second best performing airline in terms of growth in passenger seats out of 20 top global airlines, based on their market size, in December 2023 compared to pre-Covid December 2019.

According to OAG, an aviation analytics company, IndiGo’s seats per day rose by 29.7 per cent from 47,738 seats in December 2019 to 61,913 last month.

It was behind only Spirit Airlines which grew by 34.8 per cent in the same period while Air China was third in the pecking order, growing at 20.4 per cent. At least nine