Indigo second in the world's top 20 airlines in growth of passenger seats

According to OAG, an aviation analytics company, IndiGo's seats per day rose by 29.7 per cent from 47,738 seats in December 2019 to 61,913 last month

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

In what has been a good year for Indian aviation, Indigo was the  second best performing airline in terms of growth in passenger seats out of 20 top global airlines, based on their market size, in December 2023 compared to pre-Covid December 2019. 

It was behind only Spirit Airlines which grew by 34.8 per cent in the same period while Air China was third in the pecking order, growing at 20.4 per cent. At least nine

Aviation IndiGo Aviation sector Airline sector Indian Atlanta airport Global airline industry

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

