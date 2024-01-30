Desi single malts raise the bar, pour stiff challenge to foreign peers

Indian single-malt whiskies are now giving stiff competition to global brands like Lagavulin, Glenlivet, Talisker, and Macallan

The rise of a young, aspirational consumer with high disposable income in India is driving the demand for desi single malts, which, in turn, is leading spirits makers to pump up the production of home-grown single malts like Indri, Godawan, GianChand, and Rampur.

India’s optimal weather conditions further act as a catalyst in lending a unique palate.

Since the invention of whisky in the 1800s in Scotland, imported Scotch has always been the go-to drink when it comes to fine taste, but India is on track to bring about a twist to the tale.

