Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Desi single malts raise the bar, pour stiff challenge to foreign peers

India's optimal weather conditions serve as a catalyst, imparting a distinctive flavour profile

alcohol, liqour, drinks, Heineken, Kingfisher, UB, sober curious
Premium

Indian single-malt whiskies are now giving stiff competition to global brands like Lagavulin, Glenlivet, Talisker, and Macallan

Aneeka ChatterjeeAyushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:20 PM IST
The rise of a young, aspirational consumer with high disposable income in India is driving the demand for desi single malts, which, in turn, is leading spirits makers to pump up the production of home-grown single malts like Indri, Godawan, GianChand, and Rampur.

India’s optimal weather conditions further act as a catalyst in lending a unique palate.

Since the invention of whisky in the 1800s in Scotland, imported Scotch has always been the go-to drink when it comes to fine taste, but India is on track to bring about a twist to the tale.

Indian single-malt whiskies are now giving

Also Read

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland

Raising the bar: How Indian whisky brands are making a splash in West

Police raids Punjab factory making ayurvedic alcoholic syrup for Gujarat

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

Construction equipment sales rise 30% to 36,055 units in Q3: ICEMA

Shah launches Rs 225 cr projects to computerise ARDBs in cooperative sector

Liquor set to cost more in Tamil Nadu from Feb 1: Check all the details

Customs to ease export norms for certain dual-use goods, says DGFT

Govt could make critical sectors use Indian cybersecurity products: Report

Topics : alcohol Scotch whisky Indian companies Beverage firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon