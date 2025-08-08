Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Infibeam to sell ecommerce unit to its subsidiary Rediff for Rs 800 crore

Infibeam to sell ecommerce unit to its subsidiary Rediff for Rs 800 crore

Infibeam will sell its e-commerce platform to Rediff for ₹800 crore, raising its stake to 82.7%; Rediff may explore IPO and scale digital business offerings

Infibeam Avenues
premium

The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech player Infibeam Avenues is set to sell its e-commerce platform and infrastructure business to its subsidiary Rediff for ₹800.39 crore as the company looks to explore synergies between the two verticals.
 
Infibeam’s stake in Rediff is expected to increase from 54.1 per cent to 82.7 per cent following the transaction.
 
Rediff is also evaluating capital-raising opportunities, including a potential initial public offering (IPO), to expand product growth and strengthen its position in the market.
 
Rediff’s ecosystem of offerings includes Rediffmail, an enterprise-grade email service; RediffPay for digital payments; and RediffOne, an integrated suite of business tools, which will now
Topics : Rediff Infibeam Avenues Fintech firms fintech companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon