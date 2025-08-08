Infibeam to sell ecommerce unit to its subsidiary Rediff for Rs 800 crore

Fintech player Infibeam Avenues is set to sell its e-commerce platform and infrastructure business to its subsidiary Rediff for ₹800.39 crore as the company looks to explore synergies between the two verticals.

Infibeam’s stake in Rediff is expected to increase from 54.1 per cent to 82.7 per cent following the transaction.

Rediff is also evaluating capital-raising opportunities, including a potential initial public offering (IPO), to expand product growth and strengthen its position in the market.

Rediff’s ecosystem of offerings includes Rediffmail, an enterprise-grade email service; RediffPay for digital payments; and RediffOne, an integrated suite of business tools, which will now