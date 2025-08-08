Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction

Speculation has intensified following a series of high-level meetings in Chennai involving top CSK personnel, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and former captain MS Dhoni.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Signs are emerging that veteran spinner R Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings may be heading for a split ahead of the next IPL season. Although no official statement has been made, recent developments suggest a parting of ways may be on the cards.
 
Ashwin, widely regarded as one of India's premier red-ball match-winners, is reportedly considering an exit from the franchise. While the exact reasons remain unclear, sources indicate that the seasoned off-spinner has already communicated his intentions to CSK management.
 
Speculation has intensified following a series of high-level meetings in Chennai involving top CSK personnel, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and former captain MS Dhoni. While the purpose of these meetings hasn’t been publicly disclosed, it is believed that the franchise has been laying the groundwork for the upcoming IPL season.
 
 
Another key development hinting at Ashwin's exit is his expected departure from the CSK Academy, where he currently holds the post of Director of Cricket Operations. Holding a leadership position at the academy while playing for a rival IPL team could raise potential conflict of interest concerns, something Ashwin is said to be conscious of. 

Ashwin, a valuable name on the market  Ashwin's IPL credentials remain strong. With 187 wickets and 833 runs in 221 matches, he boasts a respectable economy rate of 7.29 and a strike rate of 118. It’s almost certain that other franchises will be keen to acquire his services should he become available, either through a trade or at the auction table. In the last IPL season, he featured in nine matches for CSK. 
R Ashwin IPL batting and fielding stats
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 221 34 833 50 13.02 705 118.16 0 1 64 29 52 0
 
The 9.75 crore price tag under which he returned to CSK last year marked a homecoming of sorts, after nearly a decade away. Between 2016 and 2024, Ashwin played for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. He originally began his IPL journey with Chennai in 2009 and was part of the team until 2015, during its golden era under Dhoni. 
R Ashwin IPL bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Career 221 4710 5653 187 4/34 30.23 7.2 25.19 1 0
 
This potential exit comes on the heels of another notable IPL development, Sanju Samson reportedly requesting a release from Rajasthan Royals after playing for the franchise for almost a decade.

Topics : Cricket News R Ashwin Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League India cricket team

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

