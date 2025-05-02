Friday, May 02, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Videos perform better than static photo posts, says Instagram's Mosseri

Videos perform better than static photo posts, says Instagram's Mosseri

At WAVES Summit, Instagram head Adam Mosseri says videos outperform static content on average while emphasising India's role in driving platform trends and engagement

Instagram trial reels
For creators, he suggested that having clarity about individual goals is important.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said that videos tend to perform better than static photos, even as the platform does not prioritise any specific content format or suppress others.
 
“On average, [Reels] get more likes, more sends and more watch time and therefore it will do better in ranking and just with reach. But that’s not true for all creators. Some creators have great success in posting photos or static,” said Mosseri.
 
He was speaking at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) event in Mumbai.
 
“What we're always trying to do is help people connect with content that they're
