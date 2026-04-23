InterGlobe Hotels, the joint venture between IndiGo airline owner InterGlobe and Accor Asia Pacific, expects to grow on the back of domestic demand in a capacity-starved Indian hospitality market.
 
“India has inherent demand today. The GDP is growing at over 6 per cent and continues to grow, powering travel — both domestic and outbound,” JB Singh, president and chief executive officer, told Business Standard on the sidelines of the Iconic Travel and Tourism Summit held earlier this week.
 
“While this happens, we have an undersupply of classified hotels. We have just crossed the 200,000-room mark, which is really low compared to cities like Las Vegas in the US. Whether we look at the long term, medium term, or the short term, there is a massive need for capacity,” Singh added.