International Women's Day: Public-private gap widens on women directors

Eight out of 10 key board committee members are men, shows data

women employment women at work
Representative Picture

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

As India celebrates International Women’s Day on Friday, the number of women in public sector boardrooms has shrunk in the past one year.

Women hold only 19 per cent of total directorships in the private sector and 14.3 per cent in the public sector for Nifty 500 companies as of March 6, shows data from primeinfobase.com.

Though previous years have been worse, the 472 basis point gap is wider than 2023 (385 basis points). One hundred basis points is one per cent. Women are also less likely to head key board committees, according to the latest numbers shared by primeinfobase.com, which tracks

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

