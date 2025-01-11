Internet shutdowns: Global economy struggles as the web goes dark

India ranked sixth in terms of economic losses caused by government-imposed internet shutdowns in 2024, according to a recently released report. The latest edition of the Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns report by Top10VPN.com revealed that 28 countries experienced such internet outages — the highest recorded in a single year to date.

The economic losses linked to government-induced disruptions amounted to $7.69 billion globally in 2024, a decline of 15.77 per cent compared to the previous year. However, the duration of these shutdowns (in hours) increased by 12 per cent, reaching an all-time high of 88,788 hours.

