IPL pause leaves advertisers in limbo as brands reassess campaign plans

IPL pause leaves advertisers in limbo as brands reassess campaign plans

Following BCCI's decision to suspend IPL for a week, advertising agencies and brands pause campaigns and await clarity on scheduling from broadcasters and organisers

Sixteen IPL matches remain, including four marquee fixtures in terms of premium advertising slots—three playoff matches and one final.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

The advertising industry is facing uncertainty, with several advertising agencies putting a hold on new campaigns related to the Indian Premier League (IPL), after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing season with immediate effect for one week.
 
Sixteen IPL matches remain, including four marquee fixtures in terms of premium advertising slots—three playoff matches and one final. The development follows the suspension of the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals after 10.1 overs on 8 May, reportedly “considering the security of the players, officials, and spectators,”
