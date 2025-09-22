IT sector hit by tariffs, visas, AI, geopolitics. Can it weather the storm?

India’s $283 billion information technology (IT) services industry, which employs 5.8 million people, is used to absorbing shocks — whether it is currency swings, visa issues, even the occasional see-saw in discretionary spending among its client base. But this year feels different.

Data points to stress across the business. Bengaluru-based consultancy UnearthInsight estimates that in the past 18 months, $350-400 billion of global technology procurement — 8-10 per cent of the total — has shifted regionally or has been restructured due to geopolitics. Roughly $100 billion worth of deals have been impacted by the United States/European Union tariff risks. Several