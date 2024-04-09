Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Great revolving door: Nearly 4,500 IT leaders swap roles in 12 months

Chaos in C-Suite sees 4.5% leadership churn in IT services: Xpheno

IT Industry, IT, Information Technology, Office, Job
Premium

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About 4,500 leaders in the Indian information technology (IT) services sector switched jobs at least once in the past 12 months. These individuals hold leadership positions, including those in the C-suite, directors, vice presidents (VPs) and assistant VPs, and heads of businesses and functions.

The movements represent 4.5 per cent of the total leadership cadre in the IT services sector in India, according to data from Xpheno, a specialised staffing firm.

While it is challenging to analyse the last time the IT industry saw such movement in senior leadership (individuals with over 15-20 years of experience), the current churn has left companies

Also Read

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

USISPF appoints ex-revenue secy Bajaj as chair of US-India Tax Forum

EU carbon tax may have limited impact on domestic aluminium producers: ICRA

India may devote more sugar to ethanol in blow to export hopes: Report

Intent to hire freshers in M&E industry saw 3% decline in H1: Report

Sky-high demand: Politicians drive helicopter rates up 15-20%

Topics : information technology Wipro Tech Mahindra IT services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon