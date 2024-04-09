Great revolving door: Nearly 4,500 IT leaders swap roles in 12 months

About 4,500 leaders in the Indian information technology (IT) services sector switched jobs at least once in the past 12 months. These individuals hold leadership positions, including those in the C-suite, directors, vice presidents (VPs) and assistant VPs, and heads of businesses and functions.

The movements represent 4.5 per cent of the total leadership cadre in the IT services sector in India, according to data from Xpheno, a specialised staffing firm.

While it is challenging to analyse the last time the IT industry saw such movement in senior leadership (individuals with over 15-20 years of experience), the current churn has left companies