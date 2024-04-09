Sensex (    %)
                             
Paytm PB MD & CEO Surinder Chawla resigns due to personal reasons

Chawla was appointed as managing director and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank in January 2023 after it received a nod from RBI

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

The managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank, Surinder Chawla, has resigned “on account of personal reason,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“…Surinder Chawla, managing director and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL with effect from close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent,” the company said.
Chawla was appointed as managing director and CEO of the company in January 2023 after it received a nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Before joining PPBL, Chawla was working with RBL Bank, where he served as Head - Branch Banking.

This comes at a time when PPBL has been facing regulatory scrutiny. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in February, issued directives restricting credit and debit transactions for the bank's customers starting March 15 due to lapses in due diligence.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had, last month, also stepped down from his role as non-executive chairman of PPBL, leading to its board being reconstituted.

“As informed earlier, nearly all agreements between the company and PPBL have been terminated as per our disclosure on March 1, 2024, and the board of PPBL has been reconstituted with five independent directors including an Independent Chairperson, and no nominees from the company, as per our disclosure on February 26, 2024,” the company further stated.

The company further stated that it continues to collaborate with banking partners to enhance its merchant acquiring and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

