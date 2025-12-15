Jaipur Discom action plan targets full recovery of dues in top defaulters

Monday, December 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Under this campaign, illegal transformers that were posing a threat to electrical safety and causing revenue loss to the corporation were seized in the Aklera subdivision of Jhalawar district.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Jaipur Discom has identified 10 electricity divisions and 20 sub-divisions with the highest outstanding dues and has prepared an action plan to collect 100 per cent of the revenue from consumers in these areas, an official of the power distribution company said.
 
“These electricity divisions and sub-divisions will be regularly monitored from the headquarters,” he said.
 
In this regard, Discoms Chairperson Aarti Dogra recently reviewed revenue collection.
 
Over ₹193 crore was outstanding from 1.11 lakh consumers in these electricity sub-divisions, and over ₹237 crore was outstanding from 1.89 lakh consumers in the electricity divisions.
 
