Jaipur Discom action plan targets full recovery of dues in top defaulters

Jaipur Discom has identified 10 electricity divisions and 20 sub-divisions with the highest outstanding dues and has prepared an action plan to collect 100 per cent of the revenue from consumers in these areas, an official of the power distribution company said.

“These electricity divisions and sub-divisions will be regularly monitored from the headquarters,” he said.

In this regard, Discoms Chairperson Aarti Dogra recently reviewed revenue collection.

Over ₹193 crore was outstanding from 1.11 lakh consumers in these electricity sub-divisions, and over ₹237 crore was outstanding from 1.89 lakh consumers in the electricity divisions.

“Jaipur Discom is making efforts to