Jan-Nov box office collection up 18% as audiences return to theatres

In comparison, last year, despite major Diwali releases in November, the cumulative gross box office of the films released in the first 11 months of the year stood at Rs 9,862 crore

India’s box office collections rose 18% to ₹11,657 crore in Jan–Nov 2025, putting the year firmly on track to become the highest-grossing ever.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Adding to the momentum of 2025, expected to be the highest-ever box office collection, the cumulative box office collection for January-November rose by 18 per cent to Rs 11,657 crore on a year-on-year basis, driven by a wide variety of films bringing audiences back to the silver screen.
 
In comparison, last year, despite major Diwali releases in November, the cumulative gross box office of the films released in the first 11 months of the year stood at Rs 9,862 crore. Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, led last month’s collection, minting Rs 143 crore. The romantic
