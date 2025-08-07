Short-term pain worth it for long-term gain: JCB India chief on US tariff

Short-term pain has to be borne to gain a long-term advantage, and the construction equipment industry is prepared for it, said Deepak Shetty, chief executive officer and managing director, JCB India , on Thursday, on the issue of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by United States President Donald Trump.

JCB exported 14,000 units in 2024—of which 10,000 went to the US.

Shetty is taking charge as president of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA) on Friday. The size of the Indian construction equipment industry is around $6 billion.

When asked if he was worried about the US