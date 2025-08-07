Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance building 4 engines for growth, long-term value: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance building 4 engines for growth, long-term value: Mukesh Ambani

Retail, digital services, media and entertainment, and new energy will disrupt traditional industries, he says

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani emphasised that the company’s strategy is rooted in a strong foundation of values. Image: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries is laying the groundwork for “high-growth” platforms: retail, digital services, media and entertainment, and new energy, said the conglomerate’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, in a message to shareholders on Thursday.
 
"These platforms are positioned to disrupt traditional industries while creating long-term value for both Indian consumers and global markets," he said in the group’s annual report released ahead of the 48th annual general meeting of shareholders.
 
“As Reliance approaches its golden jubilee, we are creating high-powered engines of growth that are technology-first and innovation-led.”
 
The conglomerate will continue investing in its core oil-to-chemicals and upstream oil and gas businesses to meet India’s domestic demands. The company is focused on sectors that align with sustainability, digital inclusion and consumer empowerment.
 
 
“Whether it’s transforming how Indians shop, consume data, watch content, or power their homes and businesses, Reliance is shaping the future with purpose and conviction,” Ambani said.

Also Read

tariffs

Tariff Impact: Emkay says buy the dip, stick to discretionary, industrials

Russian Oil

Tariff on Russian Oil: RIL, HPCL, BPCL, IOC can dip up to 18%, say chartspremium

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

India refiners wait for govt order on Russian oil purchases: Report

Bank, NBFC

Big NBFCs raise billions as credit boom brews, RBI watches with interestpremium

NIFTY

Motilal Oswal trims FY26 Nifty EPS; bets on midcaps in interim Q1 review

 
He emphasised that the company’s strategy is rooted in a strong foundation of values, a disciplined balance sheet, and a deep talent pool. “Our people bring ingenuity and passion to everything they do, and our board, partners and shareholders continue to place their trust in our long-term vision.”
 
Expressing gratitude to shareholders, Ambani said their belief in Reliance gives the group the courage to push boundaries and pursue bold ambitions. “The journey ahead is full of promise. With unwavering faith in India and a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusion, Reliance is poised to rise to even greater heights,” he said.
 
Reliance, India’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, has been rapidly diversifying beyond its traditional businesses under Ambani’s leadership, investing heavily in green energy, digital infrastructure, and consumer platforms.
 

More From This Section

Adani airports

With ₹20,000 cr plan, Adani eyes global-style airport business hubs

Adani Group

Adani Power receives LoI for 2,400 MW thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur

TCS

TCS to roll out salary hikes for 80% of staff starting September 1

Narayana Health

Narayana Health to add 2,000 beds, expand insurance schemes in FY26premium

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto cuts electric 2-W production by half amid rare earth shortagepremium

Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Reliance Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon