Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Jet, set, glow up: Travel turns 'skin-deep' as glowcations take off

Jet, set, glow up: Travel turns 'skin-deep' as glowcations take off

More Indians are choosing trips based on beauty rituals, skincare treatments and access to cult products, driven by personalisation and tech-led travel planning

skincare
premium

Thirty-eight per cent of GenZ travellers plan to seek out beauty treatments and skincare stores while travelling in 2026, compared with just 20 per cent of boomers.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The beauty and personal care market is a force to be reckoned with — not just for its size and growth, but for its influence on where you choose to travel next. Think a trip to South Korea to achieve the perfect glass skin, or a journey to Paris for French pharmacy must-haves.
 
According to Booking.com, 93 per cent of Indian travellers are now open to booking dedicated “glowcations” for multiple skin-specific treatments tailored to their individual needs. “Travel experiences will move beyond traditional spa retreats and embrace high-tech innovation, with 86 per cent of Indians saying they would consider
Topics : Company & Industry News skincare beauty care products
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon