9kt to free coins: Gold retailers craft offers to keep festival shine

In the run-up to the festival and wedding season, and amid rising gold prices, jewellery makers are offering a host of discounts in a bid to spur demand and improve sales as gold prices touch record highs.

From slashing making charges to discounts on buybacks of old gold jewellery, and even introducing new lines in 9 carat (kt) and 14kt gold, players are pulling out all stops to entice buyers.

Gold prices hit a fresh high on Tuesday, reaching ₹1,04,950 per 10 gram of 22kt gold in Delhi. The upward trend is expected to continue, according to industry executives and