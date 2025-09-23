Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
9kt to free coins: Gold retailers craft offers to keep festival shine

With gold climbing past ₹1 lakh, jewellers balance budgets and tradition through discounts and exchanges

Apart from slashing charges, some jewellery retailers are trying to make the gold-buying experience a sweet one. | File Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

In the run-up to the festival and wedding season, and amid rising gold prices, jewellery makers are offering a host of discounts in a bid to spur demand and improve sales as gold prices touch record highs.
 
From slashing making charges to discounts on buybacks of old gold jewellery, and even introducing new lines in 9 carat (kt) and 14kt gold, players are pulling out all stops to entice buyers.
 
Gold prices hit a fresh high on Tuesday, reaching ₹1,04,950 per 10 gram of 22kt gold in Delhi. The upward trend is expected to continue, according to industry executives and
