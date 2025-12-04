Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW-JFE 50:50 JV puts renewed global focus on India's steel expansion

JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel will jointly own BPSL in a 50:50 venture, marking renewed global interest in India's steel sector as companies chase long-term growth opportunities

For JSW, monetisation of half of its stake supports a faster expansion trajectory. For JFE, the Rs 15,750 crore transaction offers an opportunity to secure a 50 per cent interest in an integrated steel plant in one of the world's fastest-growing steel markets.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

The deal between Sajjan Jindal–led JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation signals renewed global interest in India’s steel sector, highlighting the long-term growth opportunity the market offers compared to the rest of the world.
 
What have JSW Steel and JFE Steel agreed to do? 
On Wednesday, JSW and JFE agreed to jointly own and operate Bhushan Power and Steel’s (BPSL’s) steel business in a 50:50 partnership.
 
Why is the transaction seen as a win-win for both partners? 
The transaction is being positioned as a “win-win” for both partners since it would allow the Indian company to pare debt while
