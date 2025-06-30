Kaynes Semicon to fire off India's first paid chip prototype next month

Kaynes Semicon, an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) player, which has secured its first anchor client, US-based Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS), will deliver its first paid prototype Made in India chip sample for qualification to the company in August this year.

It will be the first OSAT company among the five approved by the government under the Indian Semiconductor Mission to reach this milestone. Kaynes has already set up a pilot line in a 1,000 square metre facility with a clean room in Sanand, Gujarat (where Micron Technology and CG Power and Industrial Solutions also have plants), from