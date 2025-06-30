Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Kaynes Semicon to fire off India's first paid chip prototype next month

Kaynes Semicon to fire off India's first paid chip prototype next month

Deal with US-based AOS secures over 60% of Phase-I output

semiconductors chipmakers
premium

The company, which received government approval in September 2024, began construction of its plant in December that year. Representative image.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kaynes Semicon, an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) player, which has secured its first anchor client, US-based Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS), will deliver its first paid prototype Made in India chip sample for qualification to the company in August this year.
 
It will be the first OSAT company among the five approved by the government under the Indian Semiconductor Mission to reach this milestone. Kaynes has already set up a pilot line in a 1,000 square metre facility with a clean room in Sanand, Gujarat (where Micron Technology and CG Power and Industrial Solutions also have plants), from
Topics : semiconductor Bluechip companies Made in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon