Kerala launches quality mark with coconut oil to boost global presence

In an effort to provide a new mark of quality for unique products from Kerala, the state government has launched its ambitious ‘Kerala Brand’ initiative. The aim is to market these products in the global market with this certification. The first product to receive the quality mark is coconut oil.

Products such as coffee, tea, honey, ghee, bottled water, plywood, footwear, PVC pipes, surgical rubber gloves and cattle feed are also shortlisted for the next phase.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve hailed the project as a major milestone in the state’s industrial policy. “Our goal is to provide Kerala’s products with