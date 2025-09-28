Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala launches quality mark with coconut oil to boost global presence

Kerala launches quality mark with coconut oil to boost global presence

Kerala rolls out 'Kerala Brand' certification to give local products a global identity, starting with coconut oil, and expanding to coffee, tea, honey and more

The initiative seeks to enhance the global market potential of Kerala’s industries and empower local entrepreneurs. The brand will be more than just a quality seal. | File Image

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

In an effort to provide a new mark of quality for unique products from Kerala, the state government has launched its ambitious ‘Kerala Brand’ initiative. The aim is to market these products in the global market with this certification. The first product to receive the quality mark is coconut oil.
 
Products such as coffee, tea, honey, ghee, bottled water, plywood, footwear, PVC pipes, surgical rubber gloves and cattle feed are also shortlisted for the next phase.
 
Industries Minister P Rajeeve hailed the project as a major milestone in the state’s industrial policy. “Our goal is to provide Kerala’s products with
