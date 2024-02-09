Kerala govt mulls drive and charge roads for electric vehicle users

The state is gearing up to launch wireless EV charging infrastructure next financial year. Through this charging can be done while driving, and this will make Kerala the first place in the sub-continent to do so

From range anxiety, to lack of charging infrastructure, to long time taken for charging -- these are common concerns of users of electric vehicles (EVs).

If things go according to plan, the Government of Kerala may soon come up with a solution to those.

The state is gearing up to launch wireless EV charging infrastructure next financial year. Through this charging can be done while driving, and this will make Kerala the first place in the sub-continent to do so.

This system depends on copper coils positioned beneath the road surface to charge the EV. “This will be almost like