Home / Industry / News / Knitwear capital Tiruppur scales record Rs 40K cr exports in FY25

Knitwear capital Tiruppur scales record Rs 40K cr exports in FY25

India's readymade garment (RMG) sector also maintained its upward trajectory, registering a 10 per cent growth in exports during 2024-25

Workers at a manufacturing unit in Tiruppur Source: Premier Agencies
Workers at a manufacturing unit in Tiruppur | Source: Premier Agencies

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Cashing in the most on the renewed interest of global majors due to the political crisis in Bangladesh during 2024–25, India’s knitwear capital Tiruppur clocked a record ₹40,000 crore worth of exports for the first time in history, up from around ₹33,000 crore last financial year, said a top industry source.
 
During the last financial year, a lot of global majors like Primark, Tesco, Next, Marks & Spencer, Warner Bros, Walmart, and Tommy Hilfiger, Australian brands like Target and Woolworths, along with European players like Duns, had placed significant orders from Tiruppur. The region accounts for 55 per cent of
Topics : Bangladesh Readymade garment exports knitwear Sector

