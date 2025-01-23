Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / L&T Semiconductor plans $10 bn investment in silicon fabrication plant

L&T Semiconductor plans $10 bn investment in silicon fabrication plant

Move only after it has visibility of hitting $1 bn annual sales of fabless semicon products designed by the firm

fab chip semiconductors
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a fully owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has put together a plan to invest over $10 billion in a silicon fabrication (fab) plant after it gains clear visibility by 2026-27 of hitting at least a $1 billion per annum revenue run rate by selling its own designed and patented chips and semiconductor products (manufactured by third parties) in both the Indian and global markets.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Sandeep Kumar, chief executive officer of the company, said: “We have decided not to follow the foundry path like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and make chips
Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) semiconductor L&T

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon