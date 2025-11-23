Labour codes: IT firms face 5-10% payroll hike, may rejig HR systems

Indian information technology (IT) services companies may see their payroll costs rise by up to 10 per cent following the implementation of the labour codes last week, according to experts. However, many agree that the new framework will help plug some gaps in a sector that has largely formalised over the past few decades.

The Indian IT/IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector is one of the largest employment-generating sectors. The industry is expected to have an employee base of 5.8 million in 2025-26, according to UnearthInsight.

A key cost will be the mandatory free health checkup for all employees above 40 years,