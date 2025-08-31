Labour ministry forms panel to nudge states towards labour reforms

In a bid to nudge the states to take further the labour reforms by aligning their existing laws with the provisions of the four new codes, the labour ministry has constituted an internal committee earlier this month to undertake consultations, sources told Business Standard.

The committee will have representation from both the Centre and the states and is expected to come up with suggestions for amendments in the existing labour laws so that they align with the ‘spirit and provisions’ of the new labour codes.

“The government remains committed to undertake labour reforms in all forms so as to improve