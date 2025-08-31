Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Labour ministry forms panel to nudge states towards labour reforms

Labour ministry forms panel to nudge states towards labour reforms

Govt forms panel to align state labour laws with new labour codes, pushing reforms to boost jobs, investment and ease of doing business

workforce, employment, skilled labour
Recently, several states have gone ahead in amending their laws to align with key industry demands - as part of a broader strategy to position themselves as an investment-friendly destination. | Image: Bloomberg

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

In a bid to nudge the states to take further the labour reforms by aligning their existing laws with the provisions of the four new codes, the labour ministry has constituted an internal committee earlier this month to undertake consultations, sources told Business Standard.
 
The committee will have representation from both the Centre and the states and is expected to come up with suggestions for amendments in the existing labour laws so that they align with the ‘spirit and provisions’ of the new labour codes.
 
“The government remains committed to undertake labour reforms in all forms so as to improve
