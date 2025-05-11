Lasik surgery market to double by 2030 amid rising myopia, tech advances

India’s Lasik (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) surgery market is witnessing robust growth, fuelled by rising demand from urban youth, shifting lifestyles, and continuous technological innovation. With procedures growing at 8–10 per cent annually, the market—currently valued at Rs 2,000–2,500 crore—is expected to double to Rs 4,000–5,000 crore by 2030, according to industry experts.

India performs around 600,000-700,000 Lasik and other refractive procedures annually, and the uptake is accelerating. The value growth is largely attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced techniques such as small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) and femtosecond Lasik, which command higher price points.

“We expect value growth