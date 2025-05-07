Preparing for the worst: Emergency health kits every household should have

India is still reeling from the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 28 civilians. The tragedy has left deep scars on the national psyche and pushed the region into a heightened state of alert.
In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border. With Pakistan condemning the strikes as an “act of war” and reports of retaliatory fire along the Line of Control (LoC), fears of escalation are mounting. Many are now left wondering: What if the situation worsens?
On Tuesday, civil defence authorities across multiple Indian states will conduct mock evacuation and air raid drills, preparing civilians for worst-case scenarios. These include the use of bomb shelters, sirens, and rapid deployment of emergency response units as part of the simulation.
The civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday across 244 districts.
In such uncertain times, being prepared is not panic—it is protection. For those living in or near border areas, it is essential to keep an emergency health kit ready. Assemble yours today to safeguard yourself and your loved ones.
What your emergency health kit must include
Based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and health experts, your emergency health kit should include:
First aid supplies for immediate care
- Bandages of various sizes
- Sterile gauze and adhesive tape
- Antiseptic wipes and antibiotic ointment
- Elastic bandages for sprains
- Cold packs for swelling
- Scissors, tweezers, and safety pins
- Disposable gloves and face masks
Essential medications for short-term relief
- Paracetamol or ibuprofen
- Antihistamines for allergies
- Antacids and anti-diarrheal medication
- A two-week supply of prescription medications
- Copies of your prescriptions
Health monitoring tools for early detection
- Thermometer
- Blood pressure monitor
- Blood sugar testing kit (if applicable)
Personal hygiene essentials to prevent infection
- Hand sanitiser and soap
- Toothbrush and toothpaste
- Sanitary napkins
- Tissues and wet wipes
Documents and emergency contacts you shouldn’t forget
- Copies of ID documents
- Medical records
- Health insurance details
- Emergency contact numbers
Tips for safe storage and regular maintenance
- Store the kit in an easily accessible location for all family members
- Review and restock the kit every six months
- Make sure every household member knows how to use the contents