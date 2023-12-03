Reliance, L&T, Adani, JSW vie for first green H2 and electrolyser tender

For the Centre’s first tender on green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing, around a dozen companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani New Energy, and JSW Energy, have shown interest.

The tenders were floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the flagship Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, aimed at setting up green hydrogen and electrolysers (the key component to produce hydrogen).

The tender for producing green hydrogen received technical bids from 10 companies, including RIL, state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals, Torrent Power, Greenko ZeroC, JSW Neo Energy, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, etc. These companies have submitted the amount of green hydrogen that they aim to manufacture from their facilities. In the second round of the tender,