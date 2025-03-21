Leniency option helps CCI crackdown on ad agency cartel, gather evidence

The recent crackdown by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on cartelisation in the advertising and media buying industry has used its leniency programme to gather evidence, according to sources in the know. The leniency programme of the CCI allows the regulator to encourage whistleblowers in such cartels to provide information on such outfits and give relaxation in penalty to them in exchange.

Regulators opt for such “leniency” arrangements due to the extremely secret nature of cartels, where it is very difficult to get evidence. It is considered to be a pragmatic approach to tackle cartels, which are regarded as