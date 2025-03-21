Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Leniency option helps CCI crackdown on ad agency cartel, gather evidence

Leniency option helps CCI crackdown on ad agency cartel, gather evidence

Regulators opt for such "leniency" arrangements due to the extremely secret nature of cartels, where it is very difficult to get evidence

Competition commission of India, CCI
Premium

Ruchika ChitravanshiRoshni Shekhar New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent crackdown by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on cartelisation in the advertising and media buying industry has used its leniency programme to gather evidence, according to sources in the know. The leniency programme of the CCI allows the regulator to encourage whistleblowers in such cartels to provide information on such outfits and give relaxation in penalty to them in exchange.
 
Regulators opt for such “leniency” arrangements due to the extremely secret nature of cartels, where it is very difficult to get evidence. It is considered to be a pragmatic approach to tackle cartels, which are regarded as
Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI Competition Commission of India leniency scheme advertising media

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon