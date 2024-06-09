India Inc's top line struggled, but net profit rose 24.9% in FY24

The post-Covid pandemic boom in corporate revenues appeared to have faded away in 2023-24. Yet, companies have reported a sharp recovery in their profits in FY24, driven by high margins.

Their combined net sales, including gross interest income for lenders, rose by a modest 4.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24. This growth rate, the slowest in the past three years, is a stark contrast to the 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth witnessed in FY23.



Business Standard’s analysis is based on a common sample of 1,057 companies from the BSE 500, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices. It excludes the listed