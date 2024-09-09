Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Local procurement mandate for solar power projects may get stringent

Local procurement mandate for solar power projects may get stringent

Proposal comes amid rising solar imports despite regulatory, tax curbs

solar
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is planning to tighten the mandate on domestic procurement in solar power project development to further push indigenous products. In a recent circular by the nodal Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), it has been proposed to include solar cells (component of a solar module) in the ALMM (Approved List of Module Manufacturers) scheme, which till now was restricted to only solar modules (finished product). This comes at a time when solar imports have failed to slow down despite several regulatory and tax restrictions.

ALMM was floated in 2019 for a government-verified list of

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon