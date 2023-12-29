Logging in: New career path as esports gain recognition in multisport event

Akshaj Shenoy (right), known as ‘Kai’ in the gaming circuit, captained the Indian team at the Asian Games in the League of Legends medal event

In the past seven months, Deepak Negi, a 26-year-old resident of Faridabad in Haryana, has made $22,387 (about Rs 18.6 lakh) from online gaming. Similarly, 18-year-old Ashmit Singh from Patna has amassed Rs 50-60 lakh in two years.

Negi and Singh are both esport athletes, each mastering different gaming arenas. While Negi excels in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian iteration of PUBG, Singh showcases his skills in Brawl Stars, a dynamic multiplayer shooter game.

While one of them has dropped out of an engineering course to make a career out of esports, the other intends to do

the same.



It turns