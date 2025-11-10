Logistics firms turn to smart routing, AI to fast-track festive returns

As online shopping surged during the festive season this year, reverse logistics grew just as fast. For players like Shiprocket, Prozo and Zippie, return volume grew by 25 per cent and more.

While anticipating a rise in returns, these third-party logistics companies turned to smarter pre-sorting and routing, along with tighter network optimisation, to ensure a fast and smooth reverse logistics process.

Reverse logistics refers to the supply chain process of returning products from end users back through the supply chain. These include refused, undelivered shipments, returns, or exchanges.

How is Shiprocket using automation to speed up returns?

Logistics and