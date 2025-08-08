Losing interest: The curious case of absent shareholders at company AGMs

Only one of every 10,000 shareholders of companies attended an annual general meeting (AGM) this calendar year, shows early data from large companies. This had been five-eight times higher in 2019. The drop comes even as companies have seen an increase in the number of shareholders.

The AGM is an opportunity for shareholders to interact with the company management, ask questions, and raise issues they deem important. The number of attendees dropped to 2,278 in 2025 as against 4,217 in 2019 across 10 blue-chip companies whose AGM attendance data Business Standard analysed. The AGMs conducted in 2025 are for 2024-25