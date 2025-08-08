Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Bank fraud accounts for 30% of cases investigated by ED

Datanomics: Bank fraud accounts for 30% of cases investigated by ED

The number of fraud cases investigated by the ED has been steadily increasing, over a decade till 2024

ED
premium

From August 2024 to March 2025, the ED recovered more than ₹100 crore in 11 of the 30 cases.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Infrastructure Chairman Anil Ambani was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 5 in connection to a loan fraud case. This is one of the many such investigations by the ED related to bank fraud. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 3,849 cases were investigated from 2015 to 2024 of which 30 per cent were related to bank frauds. However, the conviction rates remained poor in proportion to the registered cases. Since 2015, the ED has registered 5,892 cases, but only 15 individuals were convicted. The ED however, did restored a sizable amount of money involved
Topics : Bank fraud Anil Ambani Reliance Infrastructure Enforcement Directorate PMLA case bank accounts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon