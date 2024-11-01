Low demand, intense competition in Q2: Top cement cos grow, others tumble

Cement sales volume performance in the September 2024-ended quarter (Q2) may have further underscored the impact of consolidation in the sector, with three of the top four cement manufacturers reporting growth, against muted industry performance and a decline for relatively smaller firms.

UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Ambuja Cements, Sagar Cements, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, JK Cement, and Heidelberg Cement are some of the companies that have reported numbers for Q2 so far.

Of these, UltraTech, Dalmia, and Ambuja Cements are the only companies that reported growth in volumes compared to a year ago.

Atul Daga, chief financial officer for UltraTech Cement,