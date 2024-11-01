Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Low demand, intense competition in Q2: Top cement cos grow, others tumble

Low demand, intense competition in Q2: Top cement cos grow, others tumble

UltraTech, Dalmia, and Ambuja Cements are the only companies that reported growth in volumes compared to a year ago

JSW, Cement
Premium

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement sales volume performance in the September 2024-ended quarter (Q2) may have further underscored the impact of consolidation in the sector, with three of the top four cement manufacturers reporting growth, against muted industry performance and a decline for relatively smaller firms.
 
UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Ambuja Cements, Sagar Cements, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, JK Cement, and Heidelberg Cement are some of the companies that have reported numbers for Q2 so far.
 
Of these, UltraTech, Dalmia, and Ambuja Cements are the only companies that reported growth in volumes compared to a year ago.
 
Atul Daga, chief financial officer for UltraTech Cement,
Topics : cement industry Cement sector Q2 results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon