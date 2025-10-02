Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Luxury jewellery brands tap into wider market with lower prices online

Luxury jewellery brands tap into wider market with lower prices online

In August, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee tied up with ecommerce platform Tata CLiQ Luxury to launch a digital boutique on the platform

Experts say offering low prices online is a good way of expanding a brand’s ambit. “Online shopping is more impulsive than when one steps into a store. The hope is that they will eventually move on to higher-priced items,” said an analyst.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 02 2025

Makers of luxury jewellery are building a presence online and bringing more customers into the brands’ fold with products at lower prices than their offers at shops. 
In August, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee tied up with ecommerce platform Tata CLiQ Luxury to launch a digital boutique on the platform. Featuring 79 pieces, the collection starts from ₹55,000, going up to ₹9 lakh. The brand’s “Classic Ashrafi Necklace”, priced at ₹55,000, was among the first to sell on the platform. 
“Our pricing is grounded,” Mukherjee said at the launch, adding, “We talk a lot about price, less often about value. When
