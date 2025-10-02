Luxury jewellery brands tap into wider market with lower prices online

Makers of luxury jewellery are building a presence online and bringing more customers into the brands’ fold with products at lower prices than their offers at shops.

In August, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee tied up with ecommerce platform Tata CLiQ Luxury to launch a digital boutique on the platform. Featuring 79 pieces, the collection starts from ₹55,000, going up to ₹9 lakh. The brand’s “Classic Ashrafi Necklace”, priced at ₹55,000, was among the first to sell on the platform.

“Our pricing is grounded,” Mukherjee said at the launch, adding, “We talk a lot about price, less often about value. When