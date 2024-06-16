Macrotech and Oberoi Realty elevate Mumbai skyline with highrise sales

For FY25, Lodha expects bookings of Rs 17,500 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth driven by volume increases from new launches and modest price adjustments. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Mumbai-based developers Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Oberoi Realty have emerged as top gainers among largecap realty stocks over the past month, with gains ranging from 29 per cent to 33 per cent.

Strong ongoing sales trends in Mumbai’s core market, record bookings in the January-March quarter, and healthy guidance for 2024-25 (FY25) have propelled these companies, which derive the majority of their revenues from India’s financial capital.



They have outperformed peers such as DLF and Godrej Properties, which have delivered low-to-mid single-digit returns during this period.



A near-term catalyst has been a 22 per cent rise in housing units registered