Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh partner to develop 8 Gw solar power plants

Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) are partnering to develop 8 gigawatts (Gw) of solar power plants — a first-of-its-kind initiative in India through which two states are co-developing RE projects to share power.

These projects would supply power to each state during high demand seasons, alternating every six months. Senior officials involved in the plan told Business Standard that the two neighbouring states have contrasting power demand patterns.

MP’s peak demand period stretches from October to March, aligning with the rabi crop season, while UP’s demand surges between April and September, a duration that includes the kharif