Maharashtra rejects bond bids again as seven states raise ₹11,600 crore

Seven states raised Rs 11,600 crore at the weekly bond auction on Tuesday, lower than the notified amount of Rs 13,600 crore. Maharashtra rejected all bids for the re-issue of its 2050 and 2055 bonds, each worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Why did Maharashtra reject all bond bids again?

The borrowed amount was significantly below the Rs 19,450 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.

“The cut-offs were along the expected lines. For Maharashtra, the bidding was also good, but they decided not to accept any bids for their re-issue,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Previously, Maharashtra had rejected bids