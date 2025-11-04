Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra rejects bond bids again as seven states raise ₹11,600 crore

Maharashtra declined all bids for its long-term bond re-issues even as seven states raised Rs 11,600 crore, below the notified Rs 13,600 crore, at the weekly auction on Tuesday

The cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds was set at 7.14 per cent, compared with 7.23 per cent in the previous week. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven states raised Rs 11,600 crore at the weekly bond auction on Tuesday, lower than the notified amount of Rs 13,600 crore. Maharashtra rejected all bids for the re-issue of its 2050 and 2055 bonds, each worth Rs 1,000 crore.
 
Why did Maharashtra reject all bond bids again?
 
The borrowed amount was significantly below the Rs 19,450 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar. 
“The cut-offs were along the expected lines. For Maharashtra, the bidding was also good, but they decided not to accept any bids for their re-issue,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
Previously, Maharashtra had rejected bids
