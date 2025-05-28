Maharashtra tops FDI equity inflows again; Karnataka bags second spot

Gujarat dropped two positions to fourth rank among top states with highest FDI inflows in FY25 compared to the preceding year while Maharashtra retained the top position, according to the data released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Karnataka (2nd), Delhi (3rd), Tamil Nadu (5th) improved their FDI ranking in FY25 by one notch compared to FY24.

FDI inflows into Gujarat (-21.9 per cent) and Delhi (-6.1 per cent) declined in FY25 while foreign investment into Maharashtra (29.8 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (54.1 per cent) saw robust growth during the financial year. Overseas investments