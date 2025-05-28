Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Maharashtra tops FDI equity inflows again; Karnataka bags second spot

Maharashtra tops FDI equity inflows again; Karnataka bags second spot

Gujarat drops two notches, Maharashtra retains top spot

In FY25, while net FDI inflows fell by 96 per cent to $0.35 billion, gross FDI inflows rose 14 per cent to $81 billion.

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat dropped two positions to fourth rank among top states with highest FDI inflows in FY25 compared to the preceding year while Maharashtra retained the top position, according to the data released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). 
Karnataka (2nd), Delhi (3rd), Tamil Nadu (5th) improved their FDI ranking in FY25 by one notch compared to FY24. 
FDI inflows into Gujarat (-21.9 per cent) and Delhi (-6.1 per cent) declined in FY25 while foreign investment into Maharashtra (29.8 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (54.1 per cent) saw robust growth during the financial year. Overseas investments
Topics : FDI inflows foreign investment FDI equity inflows Gujarat Maharashtra

