Major private hospital chains see rise in revenues per bed in FY24

They are on an expansion spree and guided for more bed additions in FY25

Hospital beds, hospital
Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Major Indian private hospital chains have posted an increase in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) per day in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

The figure has touched an estimated Rs 49,800 per bed per day compared to Rs 45,800 per bed per day in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). This comes as hospitals expand their bed capacity also.

According to ratings agency ICRA, ARPOB per day is expected to increase by 5 to 6 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

ICRA’s sample set of companies added 545 beds in FY22 and 1,043 beds in FY23. These companies
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

