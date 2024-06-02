Major private hospital chains see rise in revenues per bed in FY24

Major Indian private hospital chains have posted an increase in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) per day in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

The figure has touched an estimated Rs 49,800 per bed per day compared to Rs 45,800 per bed per day in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). This comes as hospitals expand their bed capacity also.

According to ratings agency ICRA, ARPOB per day is expected to increase by 5 to 6 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

ICRA’s sample set of companies added 545 beds in FY22 and 1,043 beds in FY23. These companies