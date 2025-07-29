Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Bulk of TCS layoffs to take effect this qtr, affecting over 12K employees

Severance packages range from 3 to 5 months' salary, depending on seniority

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information-technology (IT) services firm, is set to complete the majority of its planned layoffs during the current July-September quarter, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
On Sunday, the company had announced it would reduce its workforce by 2 per cent — over 12,000 employees — as part of its broader efforts to become a more future-ready organisation.
 
While most of these job cuts will take place within the ongoing quarter, the process of redeploying employees or reviewing those currently on the bench will continue through to the end of this financial year, the
