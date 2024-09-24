Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Makers of electronic goods and telecom gear oppose draft recycling rules

Makers of electronic goods and telecom gear oppose draft recycling rules

Meity officials support the view of associations representing manufacturers

electronics
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Companies manufacturing electronic goods and telecom gear are facing rough weather from the draft guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on setting the minimum price for recycling and processing various categories of electrical and electronic waste.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has opposed the guidelines, set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Under the guidelines, producers can buy extended producer responsibility (EPR) credit certificates from recyclers to comply with their obligation of meeting their e-waste targets annually.
 
Meity conveyed its stance on Monday in a meeting, which had representatives from

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon