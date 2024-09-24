Makers of electronic goods and telecom gear oppose draft recycling rules

Companies manufacturing electronic goods and telecom gear are facing rough weather from the draft guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on setting the minimum price for recycling and processing various categories of electrical and electronic waste.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has opposed the guidelines, set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Under the guidelines, producers can buy extended producer responsibility (EPR) credit certificates from recyclers to comply with their obligation of meeting their e-waste targets annually.



Meity conveyed its stance on Monday in a meeting, which had representatives from