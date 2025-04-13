Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Mall developers target Tier-II, -III, -IV cities as urban consumption slows

Mall developers target Tier-II, -III, -IV cities as urban consumption slows

Lulu Shopping Malls, Nexus Select Trust, Phoenix Mall, Brigade Group, and others are scouting for malls that can be redeveloped or better run

Lulu Group has focused on small-format malls tailored to local needs

Aneeka ChatterjeeGulveen Aulakh Bengaluru/ New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Tier-II, III and IV cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Tirur, Perinthalmanna, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Vijayawada, Amravati and Kanpur will be the next destination for mall developers. This comes as retail brands look to capture the rising consumption in these markets amid a slowdown in the Tier-I segment.
 
Lulu Shopping Malls, Nexus Select Trust, Phoenix Mall, Brigade Group, and others are scouting for malls that can be redeveloped or better run.
 
Sector watchers have identified key reasons behind this spurt, beyond the consumption shift.
 
Local developers in Tier-II and III cities are building smaller malls often leveraging family-owned land
