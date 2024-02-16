Margin gains propel India Inc's Q3 profit despite revenue slowdown

Corporate India reported high double-digit growth in net profit for the fourth consecutive quarter in October-December 2023 (Q3FY24), driven by margin gains from lower prices of raw material and energy.

Higher margins more than compensated for the slowdown in revenue, which grew in single digit for the third consecutive quarter. The numbers also suggest corporate earnings have reached a plateau with overall net profit relatively unchanged in the last four quarters.



The combined net profit of 3,342 listed companies that have declared their quarterly results until February 14 was up 24.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3.18 trillion in