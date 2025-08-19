Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marriott, Flipkart tie up for dual-loyalty programme to boost bookings

Marriott, Flipkart tie up for dual-loyalty programme to boost bookings

Marriott International and Flipkart launch a dual-loyalty program for Indian consumers, allowing members to earn and exchange points, enhancing both brands' presence in India's growing travel sector

“As a distribution arm, Flipkart Travel has our inventory on its shelves. With Flipkart’s loyal base, we expect revenues to grow quickly for both Flipkart and us,” Toomey said

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global hotel chain Marriott International has partnered e-commerce platform Flipkart to launch a dual-loyalty programme in India, tapping into a base of over 700 million members from Wednesday to drive bookings. Flipkart, in turn, looks to deepen its presence in the country’s travel industry.
 
The rise in domestic and outbound travel is a key factor behind the tieup, said John Toomey, chief commercial officer, Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International, in a virtual interaction with Business Standard. He added that Marriott expects to double its city presence in India by the end of next year. The company is currently spread across
