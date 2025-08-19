Marriott, Flipkart tie up for dual-loyalty programme to boost bookings

Global hotel chain Marriott International has partnered e-commerce platform Flipkart to launch a dual-loyalty programme in India, tapping into a base of over 700 million members from Wednesday to drive bookings. Flipkart, in turn, looks to deepen its presence in the country’s travel industry.

The rise in domestic and outbound travel is a key factor behind the tieup, said John Toomey, chief commercial officer, Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International, in a virtual interaction with Business Standard. He added that Marriott expects to double its city presence in India by the end of next year. The company is currently spread across