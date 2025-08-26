Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Medtech body warns GST rejig may hurt domestic industry, aid imports

AIMED said GST changes could hurt domestic medtech competitiveness and tilt the market towards imports, urging balanced tax slabs, refund reforms, and a higher Health Cess

The body suggested streamlining GST refunds and allowing refunds on input services and capital goods to improve cash flow and competitiveness

Sanket Koul
Aug 26 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

India’s medical device industry has warned that a blanket rejig of rates under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) could impact domestic competitiveness, tilting the market in favour of cheap imports.
 
Amid ongoing discussions on GST rationalisation, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), which represents domestic medtech manufacturers, noted that the proposed GST changes to either 5 per cent or 18 per cent present significant risks requiring careful consideration.
 
The body said that reducing GST to 5 per cent would enhance affordability and market reach for equipment, electronics, reagents, and implants.
 
However, applying the same rates to low-margin
